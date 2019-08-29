In Amur Region, criminal investigation instituted on facts of fraud in auto insurance has been completed

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Inquiry unit of the Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Amur Region completed the investigation of a criminal case against the group of citizens accused of committing offenses stipulated by part 2 of Article 159.5 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Insurance fraud committed by a group of persons by prior agreement”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 5 years.

It was established that 27 residents of the Amur Region, acting as part of a group by prior conspiracy, received cash payments from insurance companies for cars damaged in fake road accidents. In total the Police incriminate the defendants with 11 criminal episodes. The total amount of the damage exceeded 3 million rubles.

These facts of fraud were revealed by officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Amur Region in the spring of 2017. The police paid attention to the fact that damages on cars did not correspond to the declared circumstances of the accidents. As it turned out, they had been received earlier.

According to investigators, the organizer was a resident of the city of Blagoveshchensk born in 1996. This young man found vehicles, their owners and invited them to participation in fake accidents. He supervised the actions of the participants and received payments from them. Currently, a pre-trial agreement has been concluded with him.

The Criminal case against 26 defendants was sent to court. The case against the organizer is made in a separate proceeding and is also pending in court.

MIL OSI