In the Altai Territory, a channel of supplying large quantities of narcotic drugs to the region was blocked

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“The staff of the Drug Control Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the Altai Territory, together with colleagues from the FSB of Russia Department in the Altai Territory, suppressed the activities of an organized group whose members were suspected of organizing illegal production and attempting synthetic drugs distribution.It was found that five citizens bought large quantities of drugs, which were then sold through an on-line store using caches.Eighteen criminal cases have been opened on the grounds of crimes stipulated by part 3 of Article 30 and parts 4, 5 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.As a result of operational-search measures, all members of the group were detained in three cities of the Altai Territory: Barnaul, Biysk and Rubtsovsk. Placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the suspects.Subsequently, police officers using service dogs found more than 30 hiding places with single-doses of the drug.During searches of the suspects’ places of residence, about three kilograms of drugs of synthetic origin, as well as substances used for the production of smoking mixtures, were seized. Devices for prohibited substances weighing and packaging, bank cards, electronic scales and office equipment were found. The total weight of the drugs seized amounted to about 6 kilograms with an estimated value of more than 10 million rubles.The preliminary criminal investigation is ongoing,” said the spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

MIL OSI