Meeting with U.S. President’s National Security Advisor John Bolton

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

29 August 2019

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has invited the U.S. President’s National Security Advisor John Bolton to discuss Belarusian-American relations in a sincere and friendly manner during the meeting at the Palace of Independence on 29 August.

The head of state stressed that the sides already have a certain history of rebooting the bilateral relations.

“I’d suggest discussing all the matters of our relations sincerely, even like friends. They may be unpleasant for Belarus but you should mention them. I will also sincerely and honestly outline the matters I find appropriate mentioning to you for the sake of our future cooperation, including matters, which may not be very pleasant for the USA. It will allow us to create the base for relations that we will need in the future,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

“Despite the hype surrounding your trip there is a lot of positive in it, particularly for Belarus. The positive thing is – and nobody can reproach us for it and you probably know it – that since our relations with the USA worsened, we’ve been suggesting turning this bad page and starting our relations anew,” Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed.

The head of state noted that John Bolton’s visit to Belarus is a historical one: “It’s been a long time since such noticeable high-ranking figures [from the USA] came to Belarus. It makes the visit historical among other things.”

Apart from that, many experts and specialists from the USA have been to Belarus prior to the current visit. “I’ve met with them personally and talked about various aspects of our relations. It testifies to the fact that we have a certain history of rebooting the relations,” the Belarusian leader noted.

MIL OSI