Moscow Exchange introduced zero fee for liquidity consumers on FX Market

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

From 2 September, an asymmetric maker/taker fee will apply to USD/RUB trading with today settlement and a “speedbump” mechanism (USDRUB_TDB instrument). This modification is in line with recommendations from the Moscow Exchange FX Market Committee.

Liquidity consumers (takers) will pay zero trading fee while liquidity providers (makers) will be charged at $16 per one million of currency.

The lot size will be reduced to USD 1,000, while the minimum order size remains USD 1,000,000, to add the flexibility in USDRUB_TDB trading. Therefore, it will be possible to execute any amount exceeding USD 1,000,000 in one ticket.

The new “speedbump” USD/RUB order book was launched in April 2019 to stimulate on-exchange FX liquidity and probe alternative matching technologies. The minimum lot size is USD 1 million. The simulated random delay is applied at order entry to eliminate arbitrage between technical access of different trading members. ‘Cancel’ transaction isn’t delay. For details, please visit Moscow Exchange’s website.

MIL OSI