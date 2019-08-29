Police officers suppressed activities of organized group, whose members were suspected of fraud

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation in cooperation with colleagues from the Chuvash Republic, as well as the Volgograd and Saratov regions detained 15 suspects of fraud.

It was established that the organized group had operated in Moscow and the Moscow Region and the city of Volgograd. On one of the free ads sites, the offenders posted information on the sale of spare parts for cars with a prepayment ranging from 50 to 100%. In rented apartments, they organized call centers where they received calls. After the buyers transferred the funds to bank accounts of third parties, the suspects stopped communicating.

Investigators of the MIA for the Chuvash Republic initiated criminal cases on the grounds of an offense stipulated by part 4 of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code.

As a result of a large-scale operation conducted with the participation of the Rosgvardia in Moscow, the Moscow Region, Volgograd and Saratov, police officers detained 14 members of the group – citizens of Russia and CIS countries, as well as the alleged organizer. During searches of the places of residence of the defendants, as well as in the call centers, bank cards, accounting documents, electronic data carriers, telephones and computers were found and seized.

Placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the detainees.

Currently, investigative steps are being taken to establish the actual circumstances of the unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.

MIL OSI