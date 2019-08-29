Policemen detained in the Moscow Region two men trying to steal 1.4 million rubles from a pensioner

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Criminal investigation officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the Urban District of Dubna detained two suspected of fraud natives of the North Caucasus Federal District aged 27 and 31.

It was established that one of the offenders, on the pretext of selling bedding, got acquainted with a 75-year-old local resident in the street. During the conversation, the pensioner gave him her home address for the delivery of the goods. After that, the offenders drove to the woman’s home and offered to invest in their financial activities at interest the funds from her bank account in the amount of 1.4 million rubles. For the sake of persuasion, the men demonstrated 3.5 million rubles that they had available. The pensioner agreed and went to the bank for the money. However, employees of the financial institution refused to issue such a large amount in the absence of a respective advance application, and, having noticed anxiety and nervousness in the behavior of the elderly woman, reported that to the police.

As a result of operational-search measures, the police detained the offenders in the apartment of the victim. During a personal search, of the men the police found and seized printed souvenir products in the form of Bank of Russia banknotes totaling more than 3.5 million rubles.

A criminal case under Article 30, Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Attempted fraud” has been initiated. In respect of those detained the Dubnensky City Court has chosen a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody.

