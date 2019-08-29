Woman accused of fraud in shared construction of housing will appear before court in the Vologda Region

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“The Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration in the Vologda Region completed the preliminary investigation of a criminal case charging the head of three construction firms with fraud, abuse of authority and with the legalization of criminally obtained money.

It was established that the defendant for several years attracted funds from local residents under the guise of shared construction of seven multi-apartment residential buildings in the Vologodsky and Sheksninsky districts of the Vologda Region. One of the objects was a residential building in which orphans and children left without parental care were to be provided with apartments. In addition, the woman acquired the rights to housing and land under the pretext of building new houses in their place, in which she promised to provide apartments to the former owners of the real estate.

Failing to fulfill her obligations, the offender disposed at her discretion of the investments of more than 300 shared construction participants – individuals and legal entities. The total damage exceeded 534 million rubles. At the same time, she legalized at least 6 million rubles by making financial transactions of transferring those funds through settlement accounts of affiliated organizations.

The preliminary investigation bodies identified and interviewed more than 350 victims, conducted 26 forensic examinations, which formed the basis of the charges.

The materials of the criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor were sent to court for consideration on the merits,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.

