JSC VOCBANK restructured through merger with PJSC MIN BANK (30.08.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

JSC VOCBANK restructured through merger with PJSC MIN BANK

The Bank of Russia decided to restructure Joint-stock Company Volga-Oka Commercial Bank (Reg. No. 312, further referred to as JSC VOCBANK) through a merger with Public Joint-stock Company Moscow Industrial Bank (Reg. No. 912, further referred to as PJSC MIN BANK).

Amendments were introduced to the plans for the Bank of Russia’s participation in bankruptcy prevention measures for JSC VOCBANK and PJSC MIN BANK which provide for their restructuring.

Previously, the Bank of Russia considered sales of JSC VOCBANK shares to the interested investors; however, the regulator received no applications.

30 August 2019

