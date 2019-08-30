Vladimir Putin will attend fifth Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, September 4–6

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Heads of state and government, heads of large Russian and international companies, and leading politicians and experts are to attend the forum.

The forum’s theme is The Far East: Development Horizons. The plan is to discuss four key topics: new solutions for accelerating economic growth, improving the business environment, the Far East and Asia Pacific: fostering collaboration and new solutions for improving the quality of life.

A broad exchange of views will take place on matters of regional trade and investment, energy and innovation, education and health. The EEF programme also includes partner events such as the APEC Background information Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) International Conference, the Russia-India, Russia-China, Russia-Republic of Korea, Russia-Japan, Russia-ASEAN and Russia-Europe business dialogues, along with a number of other events.

On September 4, Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Modi NarendraPrime Minister of India , who will arrive on an official visit to Russia to take part in the Eastern Economic Forum. They will discuss areas for the further development of specially privileged Russian-Indian strategic partnership, including the trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian, as well as the security and military-technical cooperation areas. They will exchange views on important current issues on the international and regional agendas. Following the talks, the two countries are to sign a number of agreements.

On the same day, the President of Russia will chair a State Council Presidium meeting on the national programme for the development of the Far East until 2025 and for the future until 2035.

On September 5, bilateral meetings are planned between President Putin and the heads of state and government that are invited to the forum. The central event of the forum will be a plenary meeting with the participation of Vladimir Putin, President of Mongolia Khaltmaagiin Battulga Battulga KhaltmaagiinPresident of Mongolia , Prime Ministers Narendra Modi of India, Mahathir Bin Mohamad of Malaysia and Shinzo Abe Abe ShinzoPrime Minister of Japan of Japan.

On September 6, Vladimir Putin will meet with representatives of the public to discuss the development of Russia’s Far East.

