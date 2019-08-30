Vladimir Putin will visit Mongolia on September 3

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

During the talks, the parties are to discuss the current state of Russian-Mongolian cooperation and its prospects, as well as a number of topical regional matters.

A large package of interstate, inter-governmental and inter-departmental documents are to be signed, including the new Treaty on Friendly Relations and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the Russian Federation and Mongolia.

The President of Russia is to hold separate talks with Chairman of the State Great Khural (Parliament) Gombojav Zandanshatar and Prime Minister of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh.

