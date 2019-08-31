Greetings to President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov on Independence Day

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Vladimir Putin praised the dynamic development of Russian-Kyrgyzstani relations based on the long-standing traditions of friendship and mutual respect, constructive political dialogue established between the two countries, efficient cooperation in various fields, as well as partnership within the Eurasian integration processes.

The President of Russia expressed confidence in the further strengthening of the strategic partnership and unity between Russia and Kyrgyzstan in the interests of the people of the two brotherly nations, aimed at ensuring regional stability and security.

MIL OSI