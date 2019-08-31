Greetings to second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan on his 65th birthday

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English
The message reads, in part:
”During your many years of public service, you have gained the deserved respect of the Armenian people and abroad and made a great contribution to developing today’s Armenia and providing stability and security in the South Caucasus.
We have known you as a true friend of Russia who has made great efforts to strengthen the allied relations between our nations.“
Vladimir Putin wished Robert Kocheryan good health, strength of mind and tenacity.