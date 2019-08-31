Greetings to second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan on his 65th birthday

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

”During your many years of public service, you have gained the deserved respect of the Armenian people and abroad and made a great contribution to developing today’s Armenia and providing stability and security in the South Caucasus.

We have known you as a true friend of Russia who has made great efforts to strengthen the allied relations between our nations.“

Vladimir Putin wished Robert Kocheryan good health, strength of mind and tenacity.

MIL OSI