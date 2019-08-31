President of the Republic of Poland / News / Ukrainian President pays official visit to Poland

Source: Republic of Poland in English

Ukraine must regain its full territorial integrity that it enjoyed before 2014, President Andrzej Duda said in Warsaw on Saturday after talks with visiting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, referring to Russia’s aggression against the country.

At a joint press conference after the meeting, Andrzej Duda said he and Volodymyr Zelensky discussed issues that were “significant for the co-existence of our countries, our neighbourhood and the development of our mutual relations.” The subjects ranged “from historical issues to all elements of infrastructural development,” Duda said, adding that they also concerned transport, people-to-people contacts and political issues.

President Duda said he had assured Zelensky of his support as regards “Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.” “We call a spade a spade: today Ukrainian territories are under occupation – primarily Crimea, but also the Donetsk and Lugansk regions – these territories must be brought back under Ukraine’s full control,” Andrzej Duda said. “In this context, our stance towards Russia is unequivocal – we absolutely don’t accept this, we believe that the policy of sanctions (against Russia – PAP) must be continued,” the Polish president went on to say, stressing that today Russia is violating international law.

President Andrzej Duda asked Volodymyr Zelensky to lift the moratorium on exhumation works in Ukraine, referring to graves of Polish victims of massacres in Ukraine during WWII. “President (Zelensky) told me that his new government is being formed now, but he promised me this matter will be resolved,” he added.

