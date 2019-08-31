President of the Republic of Poland / News / US Vice President Mike Pence to visit Warsaw on September 1

Source: Republic of Poland in English

Vice President of the USA Michael Pence and his wife will arrive in Warsaw on September 1 and will stay in the city for one night, Presidential Aide Krzysztof Szczerski said on Friday. Pence will represent US president Donald Trump who has had to postpone his visit.

“I can confirm that the Vice President of the USA Mike Pence along with his wife, on behalf of President Donald Trump, will fly in to Warsaw on September 1 and stay in Poland until September 2.” the presidential aide said on Friday.

Krzysztof Szczerski informed that the planned sequence of events for September 2 in Warsaw’s Presidential Palace will closely resemble the plan which was prepared in advance of President Donald Trump’s now postponed visit.

The presidential aide also added that Pence will give a speech at Sunday’s 80th anniversary of the outbreak of WWII commemorations to be held on Warsaw’s Pilsudski Square.

After his Friday meeting in Warsaw with US National Security Advisor John Bolton, Krzysztof Szczerski said that Trump’s visit has simply been postponed, not cancelled. He added that a visit by the US president is still expected to take place this year.

