Working meeting with Head of Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Ramzan Kadyrov thanked the President on behalf of the elders, theologians, ulama and muftis for his support of the Islamic community. He said the republic was looking forward to the President’s visit and noted that the economic situation is favourable and has vastly improved since Mr Putin’s last visit, with efforts being taken to resolve social issues.

The President emphasised that Chechnya is developing rapidly and the situation has fundamentally changed due to the efforts and talents of the Chechen people and the consistent work of the republic’s head. Vladimir Putin said he would be pleased to see how the republic is developing.

According to Ramzan Kadyrov, last year the region’s GDP amounted to over 197 billion rubles. In this year’s first six months, investment in fixed capital grew by 127 percent. Work is underway to implement 628 projects worth 228 billion rubles, which makes it possible to create 20,000 jobs. The unemployment rate has fallen to 8 percent. As part of the national projects, construction and reconstruction of over 100 economic and social facilities is underway, of which 30 have almost been completed.

Mr Putin and Mr Kadyrov also discussed preparations for the new academic year. According to the head of the republic, all the 470 secondary schools are ready and will welcome 282,000 students, including 33,800 first-graders.

