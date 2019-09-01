Greetings to TASS news agency on its 115th anniversary

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

”My congratulations on the 115th anniversary of the Information Telegraph Agency of Russia.

You can be rightfully proud of the legendary agency’s history and many generations of predecessors: talented enthusiasts committed to their profession, who always – even in the toughest conditions – fulfilled their duty and set an example of top professionalism and deep commitment to journalist ethics and standards. You have made a great contribution to the development of the national media in recent years.

Today, TASS is one of the world’s largest information agencies. Its staff members respect the wonderful traditions started by former workers, use the most advanced technologies, implement interesting artistic, educational and social projects, and expand international cooperation. Most significantly, accuracy, promptness and an unbiased attitude remain the core policy of TASS’ central office as well as its offices abroad.“

The agency was set up in 1904, when the St Petersburg Telegraph Agency became Russia’s first centralised state information agency.

MIL OSI