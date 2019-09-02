Congratulations to President of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong on the 74th anniversary of the declaration of Vietnam’s independence

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

In his message, Vladimir Putin praised the development of Russian-Vietnamese relations in the spirit of a comprehensive strategic partnership, the constructive political dialogue between the two countries at all levels, as well as fruitful cooperation in various fields.

The President of Russia expressed confidence that the events organised as part of the Russian-Vietnamese cross years will further strengthen the entire range of bilateral ties for the benefit of the friendly peoples of the two countries.

