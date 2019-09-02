Pension funds in NPFs increased by 2.7%

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

In 2019 Q2, total holdings of non-governmental pension funds (NPFs) increased by 2.7% to reach nearly 4.1 trillion rubles, according to NPFs’ financial statements.

Pension savings grew by 2.6% to 2.7 trillion rubles, and pension reserves exceeded 1.3 trillion rubles (+2.7%).

The growth of pension funds during the reporting quarter was mainly driven by a positive investment activity trend. Following the Q2 results, positive returns on invested pension savings were posted by all funds (33 entities), on invested pension reserves – by 43 of 47 funds.

Returns of the TOP-5 funds by value of their pension savings (before remuneration paid to management companies, the specialised depository and the fund) varied from 6.2% to 13.2%. Returns of the five largest funds by value of their pension reserves ranged from 7.4% to 12.2%.

As of the end of 2019 Q2, persons insured under mandatory pension insurance agreements and participants in voluntary pension schemes numbered 37.4 and 6.2 million people respectively.

At the end of 2019 Q2, the number of insured persons receiving pensions was up to 168.7 thousand (+7.9% as compared to the same period last year), and pension payments increased to 6.5 billion rubles (+32.8%).

The non-governmental pension system also demonstrated positive dynamics in some indicators: the number of participants receiving pensions grew to 1.6 million (+3.6%), and the amount of paid out pensions rose to 34.7 billion rubles (+8.6%).

30 August 2019

