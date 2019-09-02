Vladimir Putin arrived in Ulaanbaatar

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

During the talks scheduled for September 3, the parties are expected to discuss current state of Russian-Mongolian cooperation and its prospects, as well as a number of topical regional matters.

It is intended that a large package of interstate, inter-governmental and inter-departmental documents will be signed, including a new Treaty on Friendly Relations and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the Russian Federation and Mongolia.

The President of Russia will hold separate talks with Chairman of the State Great Khural (Parliament) Gombojav Zandanshatar and Prime Minister of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh.

