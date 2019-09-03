Aleksandr Gorovoy visited the Vladivostok branch of the Far Eastern Law Institute of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Today, in the Vladivostok branch of the Far Eastern Law Institute of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, a ceremony to mark the beginning of the new academic year was held. It was attended by First Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Police Colonel-General Aleksandr Gorovoy, the faculty of the educational institution, and veterans of internal affairs bodies.

Aleksandr Gorovoy congratulated the audience on the beginning of the academic year and, addressing the cadets who had linked their lives to serving the law and the people of Russia, said: “Today you are starting the educational process. The path will not be easy. From this day on, the most important stage of professional and personal development begins for you. Tranquility of citizens, security of the state and society will depend on the acquired knowledge, skills and conscientious attitude to the service. I wish you success in studying”.

Then the ceremony of presenting the first officer epaulets took place. The rank of junior police lieutenant was assigned to 46 cadets of the institute – future investigators and operational officers.

The event ended with a solemn march.

