Alexey Miller and Moldova’s President Igor Dodon discuss prospects of cooperation in gas sector

Source: Gazprom

Background

In 2018, Gazprom’s gas deliveries to the Republic of Moldova totaled 2.9 billion cubic meters of gas, an increase of 8.4 per cent against 2017 (2.7 billion cubic meters). According to preliminary data, about 1.9 billion cubic meters of gas was exported between January and August 2019, which is about the same level as last year.

The contracts between Gazprom and Moldovagaz for gas supplies to and gas transit across Moldova are valid until the end of 2019.

Moldovagaz is a joint Russian-Moldovan company set up by Gazprom, the Moldovan Government, and the Ministry of Industry of Transnistria.

In 2008–2009 and 2010–2014, Vadim Ceban worked for the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Moldova, acting as a government agent and member of the Supervisory Board at Moldovagaz.

MIL OSI