Celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of victory in Battle of Khalkhin Gol

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Vladimir Putin warmly congratulated the President of Mongolia on the 80th anniversary of the joint victory in the Battle of Khalkhin Gol and wished him every success.

The President noted that Russia would do everything possible to turn the friendly and time-tested relations with Mongolia into a genuine strategic partnership.

Prior to the official reception, the President of Russia visited an art exhibition marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Battle of Khalkhin Gol.

