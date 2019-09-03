Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

3 September 2019

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to Captains Regent of San Marino Nicola Selva and Michele Muratori as the country celebrates National Day.

“I am convinced that mutually beneficial ties and constructive cooperation between our countries will be expanding and enhancing. The accreditation of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to theRepublic of San Marino on concurrent – the first in history – will help a lot,” the head of state remarked. He wished the people of San Marino prosperity and wellbeing.

