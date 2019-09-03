In the Moscow Region, traffic policemen detained a suspect in attempt to sell over 15.5 kilograms of drugs

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Officers of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate on the Lunnaya street of the Urban District of Domodedovo stopped a foreign-made car run by a 29-year-old citizen of one of the states of Southeast Europe. During the check of documents, the man was noticeably nervous.

When inspecting the vehicle, the police found a backpack in which there were numerous square-shaped bundles. An investigative team was immediately called to the scene. 160 bars of hashish were seized with a total weight of over 15.5 kilograms, which was confirmed by the forensic investigation.

The Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Urban District of Domodedovo initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Articles 30 and 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Remand in custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the suspect.

The preliminary criminal investigation continues,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

MIL OSI