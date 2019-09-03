Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

Mechanism of providing sponsor aid to agricultural companies streamlined in Belarus | Events | The Official Internet Portal of the President of the Republic of Belarus

2 September 2019

The mechanism of providing sponsor aid to agricultural enterprises has been streamlined in Belarus. This is envisaged in Decree No. 323 which was signed by Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko.

The document introduces amendments to Decree No. 347 “On the state agrarian policy”. The decree streamlines the mechanism of providing sponsor aid to financially unstable agricultural enterprises. Investors, in turn, will be entitled to include costs associated with the development of agricultural production in non-operating expenses.

The decree aims to create favorable conditions for raising the inflow of investments to the agrarian sector and support insolvent agricultural organizations.

© 2019, The Press Service of the President of the Republic of Belarus

MIL OSI