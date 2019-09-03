Meeting with Chairman of the State Great Khural Gombojav Zandanshatar

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The official visit of the President of Russia to Mongolia is taking place within the framework of celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Battle of Khalkhin Gol.

* * *

Chairman of the State Great Khural (Parliament) of Mongolia Gombojav Zandanshatar: Mr President,

I am delighted to have this meeting with you. I am glad that you have come to Mongolia to attend the celebrations of the 80th anniversary of our common victory in the Battle of Khalkhin Gol.

I would like to say the following to you and all the members of your delegation: Welcome back to Mongolia.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Thank you very much, Mr Chairman.

I know that you studied in Russia. I believe it was in Irkutsk?

Gombojav Zandanshatar: Yes.

Vladimir Putin: You speak Russian brilliantly, which is very pleasant for us.

Indeed, the visit is taking place within the framework of celebrations and special events marking the round anniversary of the victory in the Battle of Khalkhin Gol. It is both evidence of the historical closeness of our peoples and an opportunity to continue to develop our bilateral relations.

Thank you very much for your hospitality.

Gombojav Zandanshatar: As the great Russian military commander Alexander Suvorov said, “Friendship is the sincerity of relations and truth in communication.”

Your visit and your personal participation in these celebrations show that the Russian leadership and the Russian people set a high value on our friendship.

I believe that victory in the Battle of Khalkhin Gol is historical evidence of the geostrategic and geopolitical significance of our friendship.

MIL OSI