Moscow Exchange Trading Volumes in August 2019

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Unless stated otherwise, all figures below refer to performance for August 2019 and all comparisons are with the same period last year.Total trading volume across Moscow Exchange’s markets was RUB 68.9 trln in August 2019 (RUB 79.5 trln in August 2018). The number of trading days in August 2019 was 22 (versus 23 trading days in August 2018).

The growth leaders were the Equity Market (+17.1%) and Derivatives Market (+9.5%), including commodities derivatives (+100.1%).

Equity & Bond Market

Total trading volumes on the Equity and Bond Markets in August 2019 was RUB 2,566.8 bln (August 2018: RUB 2,687.3 bln), hereinafter exclusive of overnight bonds.

Turnover in shares, RDRs and investment fund units added 17.1% and reached RUB 1,050.4 bln (August 2018: RUB 897.1 bln). The average daily turnover was up 22.4% to RUB 47.7 bln (August 2018: RUB 39.0 bln).

Turnover in corporate, regional and sovereign bonds was RUB 1,516.4 bln (August 2018: RUB 1,790.2 bln). The average daily trading volume (ADTV) was RUB 68.9 bln (August 2018: RUB 77.8 bln).

Sixty-eight new bond issues with a combined value of RUB 996.8 bln (of which overnight bonds accounted for RUB 439.0 bln) were placed in August 2019.

Derivatives Market

Derivatives Market volumes increased by 9.5% to RUB 9.2 trln (August 2018: RUB 8.4 trln) or 158.8 mln contracts (August 2018: 134.5 mln), of which 152.9 mln contracts were futures and 6.0 mln contracts were options. ADTV was up 14.5% to RUB 416.5 bln (August 2018: RUB 363.8 bln).

In the total Derivatives Market volumes, turnover in commodities derivatives was RUB 3.0 trln, a twofold increase (August 2018: RUB 1.5 trln).

Open interest at the end of the month was RUB 645.2 bln (August 2018: RUB 636.3 bln).

Standartised OTC Derivatives Market turnover was RUB 10.5 bln.

FX Market

FX Market turnover was RUB 27.8 trln (August 2018: RUB 31.4 trln), with spot trades totaling RUB 7.4 trln and swap trades and forwards totaling RUB 20.4 trln.

The FX Market’s ADTV was RUB 1,262.8 bln (USD 19.3 bln), compared to RUB 1,363.4 bln (USD 20.7 bln) in August 2018.

Money Market

Money Market turnover was RUB 27.8 trln (August 2018: RUB 34.9 trln). ADTV was RUB 1,264.8 bln (August 2018: RUB 1,515.3 bln).

Total repo transaction volume cleared by the CCP reached RUB 15.0 trln. The CCP-cleared GCC repo segment turnover amounted to RUB 4.8 trln.

Commodities Markets

Turnover in precious metals (spot and swaps) was RUB 3.2 bln (August 2018: RUB 12.2 bln), of which RUB 3.2 bln (1.0 t) was gold and RUB 9.3 mln (0.3 t) was silver.

The total trading volume of agricultural products (grain and sugar) was RUB 0.2 bln (August 2018: RUB 6.1 bln). ADTV was RUB 8.6 mln (August 2018: RUB 265.2 mln).

