Police in Moscow Region revealed fraud with land plots

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Division for the Urban District of Klin as a result of operational-search measures detained two local residents aged 51 and 55 on suspicion of committing fraudulent actions with land plots.

It was established that the offenders, one of whom was the former head of one of the local rural districts, and the other was professionally engaged in the buying and selling of real estate, using a fake certificate of ownership, appropriated the land that was previously at the disposal of the Administration of the Klinsky Municipal District. Thus, a damage in the amount of the land plot’s cadastral value of over 550 thousand rubles was caused.

The involvement of the detainees in the illegal acquisition of the rights to 14 land plots worth in total more than 10 million rubles has been proved.

With regard to the suspects, the Investigative Division of the MIA of Russia Administration initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”.

MIL OSI