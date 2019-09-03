Police officers ensured law and order at festive events on Day of Knowledge

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“This year, on the Day of Knowledge, pupils from more than 43 thousand schools across the country took part in festive school lines dedicated to the start of the school year.The safety of citizens in these events was ensured by more than 120 thousand police officers, including juvenile inspectors, police dog handlers and traffic police inspectors. Also, officers of the Rosgvardia, representatives of private security organizations, voluntary people squads and public law enforcement units were involved in maintaining law and order.The measures taken prevented crime and public order violations,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.Solemn events dedicated to the celebration of the Day of Knowledge will end on September 4.

