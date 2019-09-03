Police officers of Internal Affairs Administration for North-Eastern Administrative District of MIA of Russia GA for Moscow rescued boy from burning apartment

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Police officers of a detached platoon of the Police Patrol Service of the MIA of Russia Division for the Butyrsky District saved a boy and his mother from fire.

Police officers of a detached platoon of the Police Patrol Service of the MIA of Russia Division for the Butyrsky District, Senior Sergeant of Police Konstantin Ivanov and Senior Sergeant of Police Sergei Potapov were checking a “02” call about the violation of silence regime in an apartment building on the Yablochkov Street. They saw that from the windows of an apartment in the house across the road there was coming black smoke and there were visible flames.

The police immediately went to the scene of the fire and reported the incident to the emergency services.

Having climbed to the 11th floor, they saw that the flight of stairs and the vestibule of the top floors had already begun filling with caustic smoke. Entering the apartment, the police found a woman and a young child. Konstantin Ivanov took the boy in his arms and carried him downstairs, where an ambulance was already waiting. At the same time, Sergey Potapov took measures to evacuate the woman and residents of several floors, which allowed to avoid a tragedy.

The woman and the child were hospitalized. At present, nothing threatens their health,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

MIL OSI