Presidents of Russia and Mongolia laid a wreath at the monument to Marshal Georgy Zhukov

Vladimir Putin and President of Mongolia Khaltmaagiin Battulga Battulga KhaltmaagiinPresident of Mongolia laid a wreath at the monument to commander Georgy Zhukov in Ulaanbaatar.

The ceremony was attended by veterans of the battles of Khalkhin Gol, as well as Russian and Mongolian participants in the international youth event Proud Flame of Victory.

After laying the wreath, Vladimir Putin and Khaltmaagiin Battulga talked with the veterans.

Marshal of the Soviet Union Georgy Zhukov (1896–1974) commanded the Soviet and Mongolian troops in the Battle of Khalkhin Gol in 1939.

