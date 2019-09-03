Results of maintaining public order during the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2019 were summed-up

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

On September 1, 2019, the 14th International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2019 was visited by over 127 thousand people, and the number of vehicles in parking lots exceeded 15 thousand.

The total number of visitors to MAKS-2019 for six days exceeded 578 thousand people, and the number of parked cars was over 76 thousand.

To protect public order and safety in the exhibition area, police officers as well as servicemen of the Rosgvardia were involved. Public order protection was provided in full, no offenses were committed on the territory of the exhibition.

MIL OSI