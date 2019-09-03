The Bank of Russia Board of Directors decided to assign the following credit ratings for the purposes of Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5099-U, dated 22 March 2019 (02.09.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

The Bank of Russia Board of Directors decided to assign the following credit ratings for the purposes of Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5099-U, dated 22 March 2019

1. For the purposes of the second and third paragraphs of Subclause 3.1.1 of Clause 3.1, the fourth paragraph of Clause 3.4, the third and fourth paragraphs of Clause 3.6 of Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5099-U, dated 22 March 2019, ‘On Requirements for Measuring Capital when Conducting Professional Activity in the Securities Market and When Obtaining a Licence of a Professional Securities Market Participant’, the following credit ratings are assigned:

for Russian rated entities — BBB+(RU) on the national rating scale for the Russian Federation in the classification of the rating agency ACRA or ruВВВ+ on the national rating scale for the Russian Federation in the classification of the rating agency JSC Expert RA;

for foreign rated entities — В1 on the Moody’s Investors Service international rating scale or B+ on the S&P Global Ratings international rating scale or В+ on the Fitch Ratings international rating scale.

This decision is to be applied from the date of its publication.

2. This decision is to be published on the Bank of Russia website and in the Bank of Russia Bulletin.

02 September 2019

