The President arrived in Vladivostok

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Vladimir Putin will attend the Eastern Economic Forum and meet with foreign leaders attending the event.

The President will also chair a meeting of the State Council Presidium on the national programme for developing the Russian Far East until 2025 and until 2035.

The head of state will also discuss the development of the Russian Far East with representatives of the public.

Vladimir Putin arrived in the capital of Primorye from Mongolia, where he was on an official visit to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Battle of Khalkhin Gol.

