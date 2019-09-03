Vladimir Kolokoltsev instructed to conduct an internal investigation

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“The Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev instructed the Deputy Minister – Chief of the Investigative Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, Lieutenant-General of Justice Aleksandr Romanov to conduct an internal check of officials investigating a criminal case on the theft of funds from depositors of the “Zamoskvoretsky” Bank.

During the check, all available materials, including publications in the media, will be comprehensively examined. If staff members are found guilty, they will be held accountable in accordance with the law,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.

