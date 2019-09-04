Greetings to the 11th Mikael Tariverdiev International Organ Competition

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“This competition, established 20 years ago, is rightfully considered one of the most significant events in the world of art. Its venues unite performers and lovers of organ music from different countries. It is a true celebration for people living in Kaliningrad and visiting the city.

The competition has given many talented musicians a good opportunity to show their skills to the public and the reputable jury, and gain prominence and professional recognition.

I believe that this musical forum will long be remembered for the interesting performances of its participants and the warm and inspiring atmosphere. And, of course, the Mikael Tariverdiev International Organ Competition is a tribute to the outstanding composer and an important contribution to promoting his creative legacy and strengthening international cultural contacts.”

