In Voronezh, police stopped illegal activities of a medical center

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Officers of the Main Directorate of Economic Security and Combatting Corruption of the MIA of Russia together with colleagues from the Voronezh Region and the Republic of Tatarstan suppressed the activities of a group of individuals suspected of fraud and illegal entrepreneurship in the provision of medical services to the population.It was established that three women rented premises in the city of Voronezh, where they provided medical services without an appropriate license. They offered residents of the region to undergo a free examination, after which false information was reported to clients about the disease they allegedly had. The offenders convinced patients of the need for urgent treatment, after which citizens paid for expensive procedures by signing loan agreements. Thus, the accomplices received an illegal income exceeding 26.5 million rubles.The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Voronezh Region has initiated a criminal case on the grounds of crimes provided for by part 3 of Article 159 and part 2 of Article 171 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.As a result of operational-search measures taken by the police together with the territorial division of the Rosgvardia, the suspects were detained. For two of them the court chose a preventive measure in the form of house arrest, for the third – a written undertaking of not leaving the place and behaving properly.During the searches, the police seized medical equipment, the customer base, as well as documents of evidentiary value in the criminal case. Currently, investigative steps are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

