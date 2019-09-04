In Voskresensk near Moscow, police seized from illegal trafficking 800 grams of N-methylephedrone

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Officers of the Drug Control Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region together with drug control officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Voskresensky District as a result of operational-search measures detained on Pobedy Street of Voskresensk a 27-year-old resident of the Republic of Mari El, suspected of drug trafficking.

During the personal search of one of them there were seized 56 bundles of white substance. According to the results of the study, it was found that the seized substance was a derivative of the drug N-methylephedrone. On this fact, the Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration in the Voskresensky District initiated a criminal case on the grounds of corpus delicti, provided for in Article 30 and Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Attempt of the illegal production, sale or transfer of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues”. The sanction of this article provides the maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 20 years.

In respect of the suspect, the Voskresensky City Court chose a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody.

