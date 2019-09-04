Police officers identified moose hunting suspect in Yakutia

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

During targeted raids conducted on the territory of the Bassein Badyarikha specially protected area, officers of the Russian MIA Sub-Division in the Abyisky District discovered signs of illegal hunting – an abandoned motor boat with carved moose carcass was found on the bank of the Indigirka River.

It turned out that the suspect had noticed in advance the police approaching and disappeared. However, thanks to the coordinated actions of the police, the fugitive was found. He turned out to be a 35-year-old resident of the village of Belaya Gora. It was established that the suspect had shot the moose when it had been crossing the river. The carcass of the animal was skinned by the offender on the bank of the river, where he spent the night. According to preliminary estimates, the amount of damage caused to the specially protected area is 560,000 rubles. In addition, the police seized from the suspect an unregistered gun – a 12-caliber hunting rifle of foreign manufacture.

A criminal case has been initiated on the grounds of a crime under part 1 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation Illegal hunting, the sanctions of which stipulate punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 2 years. In addition, the issue of initiating a criminal case under part 4 of Article 222 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation is being decided.

MIL OSI