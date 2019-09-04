Russian MIA publishes video of detention of kidnapping suspects in Tomsk Region

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Officers of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Strezhevskoy” together with representatives of the Federal Security Service of Russia in the Tomsk Region detained suspects of kidnapping.

Earlier, a local resident contacted the police, who said that her husband was not getting in touch.

It was established that on August 28, an unknown person approached the manager of one of the departments of a financial and credit institution on the Stroiteley Street of the city of Strezhevoy and, pressing an object similar to a gun to his back, demanded to get into the car. Frightened for his life, the victim complied with the order, after which a sack was put on his head. The kidnappers took the man to the city of Nizhnevartovsk and, demanding the return of a previously borrowed large sum of money, forcibly kept him in the territory of a private household.

The Investigation Division in the city of Strezhevoy of the Investigative Committee of the RF IC in the Tomsk Region initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under paragraph “a” of part 2 of Article 126 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As a result of operational-search measures and investigative actions, the abducted man was released, the suspects were detained,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.

MIL OSI