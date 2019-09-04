Talks with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Vladimir Putin and Narendra Modi Modi NarendraPrime Minister of India met on the quay of the Far Eastern Federal University on Russky Island, where the Eastern Economic Forum is being held. After that, they boarded the corvette Uragan to travel from Ajax Bay to the Zvezda Shipyard in Bolshoi Kamen.

During their visit to the Zvezda Shipyard, the Russian President and the Prime Minister of India learned about the shipyard’s modernisation and the construction of a dry dock for repairing vessels of any size, They also inspected models of ships and a steerable thruster mounted on a special platform.

Later the same day, Russian-Indian talks were held in the presence of both delegations at Far Eastern Federal University.

