Vladimir Kolokoltsev and Davor Bozhinovich discussed issues of Russian-Croatian cooperation in law enforcement

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Today in Moscow, a meeting was held between the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, and the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Interior of the Republic of Croatia, Davor Bozhinovich.

The Chief of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia expressed confidence that the interaction between law enforcement agencies of the two countries should be strengthened, including within the framework of implementing the Protocol on Cooperation between the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation and the Ministry of Interior of the Republic of Croatia for 2018-2020.

In the opinion of the parties, an important common task is the fight against terrorism and extremism, which remain destabilizing factors in many regions of the world. The Chief of the Russian Ministry noted that Russia had created a multi-level system to counter those challenges, and focused on the need to further build up concerted efforts within the frame of the UN and other international organizations.

The Russian Minister spoke about the experience of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs in maintaining a stable and controlled migration situation in the country. This work is carried out in accordance with the Concept of State Migration Policy of the Russian Federation, the goals of which include ensuring national security, maximum protection, comfort and well-being of the population.

Vladimir Kolokoltsev said that for many years, representatives of law enforcement agencies of many foreign countries have been studying in the departmental educational institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia according to programs of higher and additional professional education, and suggested that Croatian specialists would also take that opportunity.

In addition, the meeting participants noted the effective joint work of Russian and Croatian police during the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

In conclusion, Davor Bozhinovich shared his impressions of visiting the Center for Operational Control of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow. Vladimir Kolokoltsev thanked the Croatian colleague for the substantive dialogue and emphasized the relevance of constructive bilateral cooperation.

