First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus A.Yeudachenka meets the Ambassador of Kazakhstan

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

05-09-2019

On September 5, 2019 the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Andrei Yeudachenka, met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Belarus, Askar Beisenbayev, on the occasion of presentation of the copies of his Credentials.

During the meeting, the sides stated their mutual interest in the further development of the Belarusian-Kazakhstan relations, as well as discussed the schedule and agenda for the upcoming high-level events.

русская версия беларуская версія

MIL OSI