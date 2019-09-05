In Klin, Moscow Region, Police detained robbery attack suspect

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

To the duty unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Urban District of Klin received a statement from a 33-year-old resident of Moscow that unidentified persons threatening him with an object that looked like a gun beat him and extorted money in the amount of 2,500,000 rubles at a fishing facility construction site located in the village of Shevlyakovo.

As a result of operational-search measures, police officers established and detained a previously convicted 36-year-old man on suspicion of committing the crime. The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Art. 162 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Robbery”. The sanction of this article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 15 years.

Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the detainee. Currently, the police are conducting operational-search measures aimed at detaining the accomplice in the crime.

