In Ryazan Region, police suppressed activities of criminal community whose members were suspected of distributing synthetic drugs

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“The staff of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Drug Trafficking control, together with colleagues from the regional department of the FSB of Russia with the participation of the Drug Control Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Ryazan Region, detained 24 members of a criminal community on suspicion of organizing the distribution of drugs.

According to preliminary investigation bodies, the offenders were regional representatives of a clandestine online store for contactless drug distribution in the Ryazan, Moscow, Lipetsk and Vladimir regions. The roles were clearly distributed among the suspects, and a conspiratorial system of communication via the Internet was also established.

As a result of operational-search measures in the Ryazan Region, 24 local residents – 17 men and 7 women, were detained while trying to sell prohibited substances through caches.

The Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Ryazan Region has initiated more than 40 criminal cases on the grounds of crimes provided for in Articles 210 and 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, which were subsequently joined into one proceeding. With regard to nine suspects the court selected a prevention measure in the form of placement to custody and the rest were on recognizance of not to leave and to behave properly.

A total of more than 7 kilograms of potent synthetic drugs have been removed from illicit trafficking.

The preliminary criminal investigation is ongoing” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

