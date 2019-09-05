In Tomsk Region, police officers detained suspect of stealing expensive equipment

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

The duty unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Tomsk Region received a statement about the theft of equipment from the paver owned by an enterprise.

During the operational-search activities, police officers detained the suspect. He turned to be a resident of the city born in 1982. According to preliminary data, the man, on the highway Tomsk-Mariinsk, in the vicinity of the village of Podlomsk secretly stole equipment from a paver. The total amount of the damage is over 650 thousand rubles.

Investigation Division of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tomsky District initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part. 3 of Art. 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The sanction of the article provides for the maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 6 years.

