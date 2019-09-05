Mikhail Chernikov noted the need to direct the efforts of the world community at reduction of main risk factors on roads

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

At the Palais des Nations in Geneva, the third meeting of the Advisory Board of the United Nations Road Safety Trust Fund was held, attended by the Chief of the MIA of Russia GA for Road Safety, Lieutenant-General of Police Mikhail Chernikov. The main topic of discussion was the filling of the Fund and the formation of approaches to funds spending.

The meeting participants were informed about five pilot projects that had already been financed from the fund. Those were projects aimed at assisting low-income countries in improving road safety, including assistance in the development of relevant legislation, planning and construction of pedestrian infrastructure.

In his speech at the meeting of the Advisory Board, Mikhail Chernikov expressed the view that social projects financed by the Fund should be aimed primarily at reducing the main factors affecting the mortality rate on roads – speeding, drunk driving, and ignoring passive safety means – child restraints, seat belts, helmets.

The Chief of the Russian State Traffic Safety Inspectorate noted that such projects had to be implemented primarily in countries with a high mortality rate in road accidents, using the experience of leading countries in ensuring road safety.

“The Russian Federation also has extensive experience in this area. During the Decade of Actions in the Field of Road Safety, which was announced at the First World Ministerial Conference in Moscow in 2009, we were able to reduce by half the number of deaths in road accidents on Russian roads,” Mikhail Chernikov said, reaffirming Russia’s willingness to share the accumulated experience with other countries.

“The Russian Federation has been one of the first to contribute funds to the Fund and is interested in spending as efficiently as possible the money provided for the implementation of the projects,” the Chief of the Russian Traffic Police said.

In addition, the meeting participants discussed issues of Fund branding and promotion of the new global organization at international venues.

The fund, created last year at the initiative of the UN Secretary General, is called to assist the states in improving road safety in such aspects as traffic control, driver, vehicle and road safety, as well as the effective elimination of the consequences of road accidents.

The Advisory Board is the main body that determines the priority areas of activity of the created Fund. The Russian side was elected as the representative of 53 ESCAP member states in the governing body of the new global structure. The Advisory Board includes First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Aleksandr Gorovoy; in his absence, the Russian delegation is headed by the Chief of the Russian State Traffic Safety Inspectorate, Mikhail Chernikov.

At previous meetings of the Advisory Board, criteria for selecting projects for financing were discussed and recommended, as well as issues of control, accounting and reporting on the implementation of selected applications were considered. The developed criteria will help countries to prepare project documentation for getting real financing from the Fund.

