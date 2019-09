Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The head of state will inspect the commissioned facilities, in particular the launch complex of the Soyuz-2 carrier rocket, as well as the facilities under construction: the launch complex of Angara heavy-lift rockets and the town of Tsiolkovsky.

After inspecting the assembly and test buildings, Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting on developing the infrastructure of the Vostochny Space Launch Centre.

