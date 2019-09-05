Police officers solved theft from dressing room of famous figures of cinema

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“The Moscow Criminal Investigation Department, together with colleagues from the South-Eastern Administrative District of the capital, detained a suspect in the theft of mobile phones from the dressing room of a film production complex on the Podyomnaya Street in Moscow.

The theft was reported to the police on August 28. The offender using free access entered the room and, having stolen 2 mobile phones, disappeared. The material damage exceeded 130 thousand rubles.

Based on this fact, an investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the Nizhegorodsky District of the city of Moscow initiated a criminal case under part 2 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As a result of operational-search measures, police officers detained on the Stavropolskaya street, on suspicion of committing this crime, a previously convicted resident of Moscow. The stolen items were seized.

In respect of the defendant, the court selected a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

MIL OSI