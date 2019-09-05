Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

5 September 2019

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko heard out a report of Internal Affairs Minister Yuri Karayev on 5 September.

The head of state asked him about his first impressions in the capacity of the internal affairs minister and his assessment of the crime rate in the country.

“You are more on the military side. However, you know the law enforcement system well, you served there, although it was somewhat a paramilitary unit. You know how to bring order in the country (which is important for the police). You did it. I should say that I virtually could not find fault with these units of the Internal Affairs Ministry. Thanks God, the situation in the country was more or less stable. We hope that peace will remain in place. Maybe, the reason for it is that everyone understands that the response will be immediate and adequate. A case in point is the investigation of the robbery of a jewelry store in Minsk, a case that made headlines as it is not common for Belarus,” the Belarusian leader said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko thanked the police for the fast clearance of this crime. “In broad daylight. It was a challenge and you responded to it well. Let’s hope that you will keep it up. You took action very fast and cleared this case, although it is up to investigators and the court to deal with these charges. However, most of the credit goes to you. Well done! I would ask you to convey my sincere appreciation to the police for their work, the professionalism and agility they demonstrated. Various sources informed me about the progress with this case. This is exceptional professionalism. A great job! Tell them that I really appreciate it and reward them. They have deserved it,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

Yuri Karayev informed that the crime rate remains manageable this year, the share of grave and very grave crimes is decreasing. At the same time, the police expect an increase in cybercrime. The most common type of cybercrime is card and account fraud.

MIL OSI